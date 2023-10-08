Polymath Trading Up 10.4% Over Last Week (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. Over the last seven days, Polymath has traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Polymath has a market capitalization of $110.75 million and $46,093.86 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polymath token can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000429 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Polymath alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.43 or 0.00234338 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00013726 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Polymath

Polymath (CRYPTO:POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Polymath

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.11952399 USD and is down -6.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $46,526.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polymath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polymath and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.