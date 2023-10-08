PotCoin Price Tops $0.0024 on Major Exchanges (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 8th. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $266,122.06 and approximately $99.95 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.14 or 0.00233241 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00013310 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00015547 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000456 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

