Prom (PROM) Price Down 2.5% Over Last Week

Prom (PROM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 8th. In the last week, Prom has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. Prom has a market cap of $72.61 million and $1.34 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prom token can now be bought for about $3.98 or 0.00014220 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Prom Token Profile

Prom (PROM) is a token. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official website for Prom is prom.io. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 3.96654043 USD and is down -1.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 48 active market(s) with $1,401,952.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

