Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $232.00 price objective on shares of Quaker Chemical in a report on Thursday, September 28th.

Quaker Chemical Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:KWR traded up $0.60 on Thursday, reaching $156.34. 81,034 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,291. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 332.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Quaker Chemical has a 52 week low of $129.06 and a 52 week high of $216.45.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.08. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $495.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Quaker Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Quaker Chemical will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quaker Chemical Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. This is a positive change from Quaker Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 370.21%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quaker Chemical

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Quaker Chemical by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,218,698 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $432,424,000 after buying an additional 11,574 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Quaker Chemical by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,568,454 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $226,453,000 after purchasing an additional 21,526 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 7.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,359,780 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $203,314,000 after buying an additional 93,539 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 0.7% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 594,945 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $117,769,000 after buying an additional 4,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 299.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 482,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $80,479,000 after buying an additional 361,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. The company operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses.

Featured Articles

