Quantfury Token Price Tops $5.74 on Major Exchanges (QTF)

Quantfury Token (QTF) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 8th. One Quantfury Token token can currently be purchased for about $5.74 or 0.00020545 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantfury Token has a total market cap of $57.38 million and $99.38 worth of Quantfury Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Quantfury Token has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Quantfury Token Profile

Quantfury Token launched on June 14th, 2019. Quantfury Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Quantfury Token’s official Twitter account is @quantfury. Quantfury Token’s official message board is medium.com/@quantfury. The official website for Quantfury Token is www.quantfury.com.

Quantfury Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantfury Token (QTF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Quantfury Token has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantfury Token is 5.74661512 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $5,254.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.quantfury.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantfury Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantfury Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantfury Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

