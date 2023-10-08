Quantum Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $201.10 (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Quantum has a total market cap of $5.60 and $201.10 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantum token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Quantum has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007471 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00020659 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00015978 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00013181 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $27,906.37 or 1.00001904 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002279 BTC.

Quantum Token Profile

Quantum (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. It launched on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00000001 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $201.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

