QUASA Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $129,082.15 (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 8th. One QUASA token can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. QUASA has a market cap of $129,082.15 and $576.82 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, QUASA has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00007472 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00020661 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00015985 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00013166 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $27,940.52 or 1.00015907 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002277 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUASA (QUA) is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00109464 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,769.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

