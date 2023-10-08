Reviewing Grindr (NYSE:GRND) and KLDiscovery (OTCMKTS:KLDI)

Grindr (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) and KLDiscovery (OTCMKTS:KLDI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Grindr and KLDiscovery, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Grindr alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grindr 0 0 0 0 N/A KLDiscovery 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grindr N/A N/A -2.42% KLDiscovery -9.26% -90.72% -4.50%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Grindr and KLDiscovery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Grindr and KLDiscovery’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grindr $195.01 million 5.30 $850,000.00 N/A N/A KLDiscovery $317.43 million 0.30 -$43.17 million ($0.75) -2.93

Grindr has higher earnings, but lower revenue than KLDiscovery.

Risk & Volatility

Grindr has a beta of 0.03, suggesting that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KLDiscovery has a beta of -0.09, suggesting that its share price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.8% of Grindr shares are held by institutional investors. 78.2% of Grindr shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 30.7% of KLDiscovery shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Grindr beats KLDiscovery on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grindr

(Get Free Report)

Grindr Inc. operates social network platform for the LGBTQ community. Its platform enables gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. It offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version; and manages Blendr, a dating service application. Grindr Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in West Hollywood, California.

About KLDiscovery

(Get Free Report)

KLDiscovery Inc. provides eDiscovery, information governance, and data recovery solutions to corporations, law firms, government agencies, and individual consumers worldwide. The company offers eDiscovery solutions, including Nebula Ecosystem, an information governance and eDiscovery platform, which helps to facilitate the preservation, collection, review, and exchange of electronically stored information (ESI); EDR, a platform used to search, review and exchange ESI; and Relativity, a document review tool. It also provides KLD Analytics, which offers technology-assisted review tools for predictive coding, workflow, email threading, near-duplicate detection, and language identification; KLD Processing, a processing platform; technology enabled managed review services; digital forensics services; and information archiving services. In addition, the company offers advisory services, such as eDiscovery readiness and response solutions, including eDiscovery expert witness, custodian interviews, preservation and collection strategy, and legal hold solution; information governance solutions comprising Office 365 health check and legal hold process improvement; and data privacy solutions, including privacy compliance assessment and data breach risk mitigation. Further, it provides data recovery services; email recovery services; ransomware recovery; tape services comprising backup infrastructure migration and consolidation, legacy tape and data remediation, and recovery from physically-damaged and quickly-erased or partially-overwritten tapes; and data destruction services. Additionally, the company provides data recovery software, such as Ontrack EasyRecovery and Ontrack PowerControls. KLDiscovery Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for Grindr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grindr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.