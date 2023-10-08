Reviewing Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) & Cool (NYSE:CLCO)

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) and Cool (NYSE:CLCO – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.2% of Tidewater shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.7% of Cool shares are held by institutional investors. 9.6% of Tidewater shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Tidewater and Cool, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tidewater 0 0 2 1 3.33 Cool 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

Tidewater currently has a consensus price target of $88.67, suggesting a potential upside of 33.65%. Given Tidewater’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Tidewater is more favorable than Cool.

This table compares Tidewater and Cool’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tidewater 6.27% 7.21% 4.77% Cool N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Tidewater pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Cool pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.7%. Tidewater pays out 106.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tidewater and Cool’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tidewater $786.57 million 4.44 -$21.75 million $0.94 70.57 Cool $190.69 million 2.72 $85.74 million N/A N/A

Cool has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tidewater.

Summary

Tidewater beats Cool on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tidewater

Tidewater Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore crude oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying. The company operates anchor handling towing supply vessels, platform supply vessels, crew boats, utility vessels, and offshore tugs. The company serves oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production companies; mid-sized and smaller independent exploration and production companies; foreign government-owned or government-controlled organizations, and other related companies; drilling contractors; and other companies, such as offshore construction, windfarm development, diving, and well stimulation companies. Tidewater Inc. was incorporated in 1956 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Cool

Cool Company Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and management of liquefied natural gas carriers (LNGCs) that provides supply chain support solutions for energy industry. The company owns and operates a fleet of LNGCs, including tri-fuel diesel electric vessels; and floating storage and regasification units for third parties. Cool Company Ltd. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

