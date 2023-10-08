Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $946.56 Million

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Rocket Pool ETH has a market cap of $946.56 million and approximately $940,772.91 worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Rocket Pool ETH has traded down 2.5% against the dollar. One Rocket Pool ETH token can now be purchased for approximately $1,776.90 or 0.06368507 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Rocket Pool ETH

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 532,675 tokens and its circulating supply is 532,702 tokens. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rocket Pool ETH’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool. Rocket Pool ETH’s official website is rocketpool.net. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool ETH has a current supply of 532,726.95554927 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Rocket Pool ETH is 1,769.91254039 USD and is down -0.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $1,190,761.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rocketpool.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Pool ETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rocket Pool ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

