Round Dollar Trading Down 0% Over Last 7 Days (RD)

Round Dollar (RD) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Round Dollar has a total market cap of $1.93 billion and approximately $5.64 worth of Round Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Round Dollar has traded 0% lower against the dollar. One Round Dollar token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.05 or 0.00006728 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Round Dollar Token Profile

Round Dollar’s genesis date was July 19th, 2021. Round Dollar’s total supply is 15,994 tokens. Round Dollar’s official Twitter account is @onecashwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Round Dollar’s official website is onecash.asia.

Round Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OneCash is a stablecoin centered global financial technology platform. Round Dollar (RD) is a synthetic stablecoin that anchors a basket of mainstream Asian currencies.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Round Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Round Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Round Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

