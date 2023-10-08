Rural Funds Group (OTC:RFNDF) vs. EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Head to Head Contrast

Rural Funds Group (OTC:RFNDF – Get Free Report) and EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Rural Funds Group and EPR Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rural Funds Group 0 0 0 0 N/A EPR Properties 1 4 2 0 2.14

EPR Properties has a consensus price target of $48.81, indicating a potential upside of 18.19%. Given EPR Properties’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe EPR Properties is more favorable than Rural Funds Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rural Funds Group N/A N/A N/A EPR Properties 24.02% 6.51% 2.86%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rural Funds Group and EPR Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Rural Funds Group and EPR Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rural Funds Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A EPR Properties $658.03 million 4.73 $176.23 million $1.87 22.09

EPR Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Rural Funds Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.1% of EPR Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of EPR Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

EPR Properties beats Rural Funds Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rural Funds Group

Rural Funds Group is an agricultural Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) listed on the ASX under the code RFF. RFF owns a diversified portfolio of Australian agricultural assets which are leased predominantly to corporate agricultural operators. RFF targets distribution growth of 4% per annum by owning and improving farms that are leased to good counterparties. RFF is a stapled security, incorporating Rural Funds Trust (ARSN 112 951 578) and RF Active (ARSN 168 740 805).

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money. We have total assets of approximately $5.7 billion (after accumulated depreciation of approximately $1.4 billion) across 44 states. We adhere to rigorous underwriting and investing criteria centered on key industry, property and tenant level cash flow standards. We believe our focused approach provides a competitive advantage and the potential for stable and attractive returns.

