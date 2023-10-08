Sapphire (SAPP) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $14.64 Million

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 8th. Sapphire has a total market capitalization of $14.64 million and approximately $1,873.26 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Sapphire has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar. One Sapphire coin can currently be purchased for $0.0099 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Sapphire alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,632.21 or 0.05845312 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00036179 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00024830 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00015551 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00011069 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000180 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003915 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Sapphire Profile

SAPP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,502,412,421 coins and its circulating supply is 1,481,823,798 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com.

Sapphire Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sapphire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sapphire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.