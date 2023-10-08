Secret Price Hits $0.0044 on Exchanges (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 8th. In the last seven days, Secret has traded up 48.6% against the US dollar. One Secret token can currently be purchased for $0.0044 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Secret has a total market capitalization of $13.35 million and approximately $21,181.25 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Secret

SIE is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00449042 USD and is up 4.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $11,994.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

