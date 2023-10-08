Secret Trading 25.2% Higher Over Last Week (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded up 8.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One Secret token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Secret has traded up 25.2% against the US dollar. Secret has a total market capitalization of $14.42 million and approximately $21,145.11 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Memetic (MEME) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00043533 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.44 or 0.00155381 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00046746 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00024795 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00013391 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003535 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Secret Token Profile

Secret (CRYPTO:SIE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2018. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network.

Buying and Selling Secret

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00449042 USD and is up 4.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $11,994.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

