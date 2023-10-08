Simplicity Solutions LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Simplicity Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,940 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $10,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

VIG stock traded up $1.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $155.01. 1,250,010 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,105,068. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.68. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $132.64 and a 1 year high of $167.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

