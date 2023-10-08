Simplicity Solutions LLC Grows Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,496 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $8,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,191,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837,714 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 191.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,548,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,966,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304,421 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $262,424,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,472,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,739,000 after purchasing an additional 44,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 2,351,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,550,000 after purchasing an additional 240,051 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:STIP traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.41. 606,607 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,017,363. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.07 and a 200 day moving average of $97.78. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $96.27 and a 12 month high of $99.66.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.