Simplicity Solutions LLC Reduces Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Simplicity Solutions LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $15,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA RSP traded up $1.20 on Friday, hitting $140.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,193,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,336,540. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $124.92 and a 52-week high of $155.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.11. The firm has a market cap of $39.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

