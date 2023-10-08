Simplicity Solutions LLC Sells 12,400 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Simplicity Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,400 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $9,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3,385.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,320,000 after buying an additional 21,867 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,829,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the first quarter worth about $702,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 8,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock traded up $2.23 on Friday, reaching $107.97. The stock had a trading volume of 569,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,200. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $69.49 and a 1 year high of $114.17. The company has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.90.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

