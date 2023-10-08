Simplicity Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 5,362 iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 98,060.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,650,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,217,000 after acquiring an additional 10,639,529 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 137.1% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,161,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,330,000 after acquiring an additional 671,292 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 2,936,431.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 646,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,425,000 after acquiring an additional 646,015 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the second quarter worth $15,121,000. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 524,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,021,000 after acquiring an additional 192,024 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.97. The company had a trading volume of 114,440 shares. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.93.

About iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

