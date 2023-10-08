SingularityNET Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7.69 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000640 BTC on exchanges. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $220.77 million and $7.69 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded down 6.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007471 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00020659 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00015978 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00013181 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $27,906.37 or 1.00001904 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002279 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000033 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,335,043,080 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,235,747,261 tokens. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,335,043,080.1521974 with 1,235,747,261.4300916 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.17816454 USD and is down -2.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 143 active market(s) with $7,346,840.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

