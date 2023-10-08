Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) and Beamz Interactive (OTCMKTS:BZIC) Head-To-Head Comparison

Beamz Interactive (OTCMKTS:BZIC – Get Free Report) and Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.5% of Beamz Interactive shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.3% of Sonos shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.5% of Beamz Interactive shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of Sonos shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Beamz Interactive and Sonos, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beamz Interactive 0 0 0 0 N/A Sonos 0 1 3 0 2.75

Profitability

Sonos has a consensus price target of $20.80, indicating a potential upside of 66.93%.

This table compares Beamz Interactive and Sonos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beamz Interactive N/A N/A N/A Sonos -2.59% -2.77% -1.47%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Beamz Interactive and Sonos’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beamz Interactive N/A N/A N/A ($0.15) N/A Sonos $1.75 billion 0.91 $67.38 million ($0.35) -35.60

Sonos has higher revenue and earnings than Beamz Interactive. Sonos is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Beamz Interactive, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Beamz Interactive beats Sonos on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beamz Interactive

Beamz Interactive, Inc. develops and sells interactive laser controller technology for various music, game, education, therapy, senior care, lighting, and consumer applications worldwide. The company's product offerings consist of the Beamz Education and Healthcare product family, which includes the Beamz EHC Professional Edition designed for use by professionals in educational or therapeutic settings, and Home Edition, which is designed to participate in making music; the Beamz By Flo consumer product family; and stand-alone software applications that work on PCs, MACs, iPhones, iPads, and Android devices without connecting to the Beamz hardware. Beamz Interactive, Inc. provides its products online, as well as directly to education markets. The company has entered into agreements with The Learning Station and Gigglebellies (Magic Factory) to adapt early learning educational and entertainment videos. The company was formerly known as HumanBeams, Inc. and changed its name to Beamz Interactive, Inc. in December 2007. Beamz Interactive, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About Sonos

Sonos, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com. The company was formerly known as Rincon Audio, Inc. and changed its name to Sonos, Inc. in May 2004. Sonos, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California.

