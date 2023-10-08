SPACE ID (ID) Price Hits $0.19 on Exchanges

SPACE ID (ID) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. SPACE ID has a total market capitalization of $75.03 million and $10.53 million worth of SPACE ID was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SPACE ID has traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar. One SPACE ID token can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000683 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SPACE ID Profile

SPACE ID’s genesis date was March 22nd, 2023. SPACE ID’s total supply is 1,996,892,622 tokens and its circulating supply is 393,533,910 tokens. SPACE ID’s official message board is blog.space.id. SPACE ID’s official Twitter account is @spaceidprotocol. SPACE ID’s official website is space.id.

SPACE ID Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SPACE ID (ID) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. SPACE ID has a current supply of 1,996,892,622.2 with 393,533,910.3039553 in circulation. The last known price of SPACE ID is 0.19010674 USD and is down -2.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 134 active market(s) with $6,085,596.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://space.id.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPACE ID directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SPACE ID should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SPACE ID using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

