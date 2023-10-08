Spartan Fund Management Inc. Has $2.63 Million Stock Position in Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:CLIN)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. raised its position in Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:CLIN – Free Report) by 109.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 314,477 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164,477 shares during the period. Clean Earth Acquisitions comprises approximately 1.3% of Spartan Fund Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Spartan Fund Management Inc. owned 1.00% of Clean Earth Acquisitions worth $2,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meteora Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Earth Acquisitions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Clean Earth Acquisitions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Earth Acquisitions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Earth Acquisitions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,330,000. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Clean Earth Acquisitions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,825,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.39% of the company’s stock.

Clean Earth Acquisitions Stock Performance

Shares of CLIN remained flat at $10.58 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 114 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,765. Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.88 and a fifty-two week high of $11.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.43.

About Clean Earth Acquisitions

Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on acquiring companies in the clean energy ecosystem, including carbon, hydrogen, sustainable agriculture, and renewable energy.

