Spartan Fund Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I (NASDAQ:PPYA)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I (NASDAQ:PPYA – Free Report) by 75.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,000 shares during the quarter. Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I makes up 2.0% of Spartan Fund Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Spartan Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I were worth $4,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I by 128.0% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 84,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 47,496 shares in the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I by 148.3% during the 1st quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,112,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,567,000 after buying an additional 664,325 shares in the last quarter. Kim LLC grew its position in shares of Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I by 120.7% during the 1st quarter. Kim LLC now owns 1,103,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,486,000 after buying an additional 603,340 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I during the first quarter valued at about $2,317,000. Institutional investors own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I alerts:

Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I Price Performance

PPYA stock remained flat at $10.69 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 103 shares, compared to its average volume of 518. Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I has a 12 month low of $9.35 and a 12 month high of $11.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.56.

Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I Profile

Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Oakland, California.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I (NASDAQ:PPYA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.