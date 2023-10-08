Spartan Fund Management Inc. Takes $3.14 Million Position in Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited (NYSE:OPA)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited (NYSE:OPA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,138,000. Magnum Opus Acquisition accounts for 1.5% of Spartan Fund Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Magnum Opus Acquisition by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,962 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Magnum Opus Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $512,000. Berkley W R Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Magnum Opus Acquisition by 97.3% in the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 306,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,139,000 after buying an additional 151,194 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magnum Opus Acquisition by 399.7% in the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 78,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 63,061 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Magnum Opus Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Magnum Opus Acquisition alerts:

Magnum Opus Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of OPA stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.60. The stock had a trading volume of 103 shares, compared to its average volume of 383. Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited has a 12-month low of $9.91 and a 12-month high of $10.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.96 million and a P/E ratio of 17.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.45.

About Magnum Opus Acquisition

Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited (NYSE:OPA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Magnum Opus Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnum Opus Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.