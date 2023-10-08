St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

St. Joe Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of St. Joe stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.41. The stock had a trading volume of 294,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,841. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.98 and its 200 day moving average is $50.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 36.33 and a beta of 1.33. St. Joe has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $65.99.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. St. Joe had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $128.10 million during the quarter.

St. Joe Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This is an increase from St. Joe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio is 32.65%.

In related news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 30,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.15, for a total transaction of $1,889,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,745,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,461,234.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other St. Joe news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 38,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total value of $2,430,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,943,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,064,151.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 30,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.15, for a total transaction of $1,889,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,745,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,461,234.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 711,300 shares of company stock worth $44,820,479 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of St. Joe

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JOE. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in St. Joe in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,027,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of St. Joe by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,912,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,584,000 after buying an additional 561,323 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of St. Joe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,836,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of St. Joe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,843,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of St. Joe by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,252,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,239,000 after buying an additional 166,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

About St. Joe

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.

