Status (SNT) Price Hits $0.0240 on Top Exchanges

Status (SNT) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 8th. One Status token can currently be bought for $0.0240 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Status has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. Status has a market capitalization of $92.68 million and approximately $1.42 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Status Profile

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,862,634,181 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Status is status.im.

Buying and Selling Status

