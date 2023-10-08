StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cummins (NYSE:CMI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $266.17.

NYSE:CMI traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $227.62. 767,356 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 789,009. Cummins has a 12-month low of $203.18 and a 12-month high of $265.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $234.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by ($0.01). Cummins had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cummins will post 19.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were given a dividend of $1.68 per share. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.65%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Cummins in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in Cummins by 1,571.4% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at $30,815,520,000. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

