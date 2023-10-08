StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Encompass Health from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Encompass Health from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Encompass Health from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $77.60.

Shares of NYSE:EHC traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $65.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 734,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,783. Encompass Health has a fifty-two week low of $45.19 and a fifty-two week high of $72.06. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.00.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.21. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Encompass Health will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.29%.

In other Encompass Health news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 25,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.06, for a total value of $1,799,949.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,345,599.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Encompass Health news, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 8,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.58, for a total value of $577,096.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,605,975.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 25,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.06, for a total value of $1,799,949.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,345,599.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 54.2% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 115,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,832,000 after buying an additional 40,645 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the second quarter worth about $1,767,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the second quarter worth about $84,700,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 11.2% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 54,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,704,000 after buying an additional 5,515 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 2.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 630,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,671,000 after buying an additional 15,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

