StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG)

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Harley-Davidson from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group cut their target price on Harley-Davidson from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. 3M reissued a maintains rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Harley-Davidson from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.43.

Shares of Harley-Davidson stock traded up $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $30.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,390,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,262,388. Harley-Davidson has a 52-week low of $29.46 and a 52-week high of $51.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.84.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Harley-Davidson declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 6th that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 12th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 11th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 12.41%.

In other Harley-Davidson news, Director Rafeh Masood acquired 1,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.40 per share, with a total value of $49,996.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,260.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Harley-Davidson by 293.2% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 10,090.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

