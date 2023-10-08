StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
HIW has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Highwoods Properties from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Highwoods Properties has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.57.
Highwoods Properties Price Performance
Highwoods Properties Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 138.89%.
Institutional Trading of Highwoods Properties
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $33,512,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,502,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,182 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,121,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,727,000 after purchasing an additional 960,178 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 4,897.7% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 843,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,552,000 after purchasing an additional 826,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,343,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,161,000 after purchasing an additional 781,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.
About Highwoods Properties
Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.
