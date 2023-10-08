StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

HIW has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Highwoods Properties from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Highwoods Properties has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.57.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties Price Performance

Highwoods Properties Dividend Announcement

NYSE:HIW traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.18. 1,647,395 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,075,368. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Highwoods Properties has a 1 year low of $18.56 and a 1 year high of $31.88. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 138.89%.

Institutional Trading of Highwoods Properties

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $33,512,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,502,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,182 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,121,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,727,000 after purchasing an additional 960,178 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 4,897.7% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 843,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,552,000 after purchasing an additional 826,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,343,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,161,000 after purchasing an additional 781,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

About Highwoods Properties

(Get Free Report)

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.