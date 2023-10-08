StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Horace Mann Educators Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HMN remained flat at $29.48 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 101,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.49. Horace Mann Educators has a 12-month low of $27.81 and a 12-month high of $40.13.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $356.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.40 million. Horace Mann Educators had a positive return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Horace Mann Educators Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -488.87%.

In related news, Director Victor Fetter acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.69 per share, with a total value of $103,915.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,915. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Horace Mann Educators

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HMN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 159,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,670,000 after purchasing an additional 44,088 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 598,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,029,000 after purchasing an additional 12,787 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. 99.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance and residential home insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

