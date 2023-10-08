StockNews.com Begins Coverage on HSBC (NYSE:HSBC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 780 ($9.43) to GBX 820 ($9.91) in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of HSBC from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on HSBC from GBX 675 ($8.16) to GBX 722 ($8.73) in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HSBC from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on HSBC from GBX 800 ($9.67) to GBX 825 ($9.97) in a report on Monday, August 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $746.20.

NYSE HSBC traded up $0.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,522,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,896,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $162.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.14. HSBC has a fifty-two week low of $24.77 and a fifty-two week high of $42.47.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $16.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.87 billion. HSBC had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 26.43%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HSBC will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.39%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HSBC during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of HSBC during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of HSBC by 231.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of HSBC during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of HSBC by 40.1% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

