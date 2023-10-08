StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Huntsman (NYSE:HUN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Mizuho cut their target price on Huntsman from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. 58.com reiterated an initiates rating on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. TheStreet cut Huntsman from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Huntsman from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntsman has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.00.

Huntsman stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,714,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,231,379. Huntsman has a fifty-two week low of $22.72 and a fifty-two week high of $33.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.46.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.08). Huntsman had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Huntsman will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.2375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.96%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 2,870.0% during the 1st quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane.

