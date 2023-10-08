StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HY traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,732. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a 1-year low of $20.99 and a 1-year high of $59.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $750.77 million, a P/E ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 1.33.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s payout ratio is 65.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 1st quarter valued at about $319,000. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 41,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 3,664 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 10,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. 44.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

Further Reading

