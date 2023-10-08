StockNews.com Begins Coverage on IDACORP (NYSE:IDA)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $105.00 to $97.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

IDACORP Price Performance

Shares of IDA traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $95.42. 356,624 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,194. IDACORP has a 1-year low of $88.10 and a 1-year high of $112.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.23 and a 200-day moving average of $102.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.60.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.13. IDACORP had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $413.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Analysts expect that IDACORP will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDACORP Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jeffrey L. Malmen sold 1,463 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.16, for a total value of $143,608.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,449.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of IDACORP

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IDA. American Trust grew its stake in shares of IDACORP by 38,530.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Trust now owns 728,192 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 726,307 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 5,338.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 602,962 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $65,029,000 after acquiring an additional 591,874 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,874,121 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $677,639,000 after acquiring an additional 313,956 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 544,707 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $59,008,000 after acquiring an additional 266,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,674,867 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $193,213,000 after acquiring an additional 221,072 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

