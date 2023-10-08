StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
ICD traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.95. The stock had a trading volume of 81,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,591. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.94. Independence Contract Drilling has a twelve month low of $2.49 and a twelve month high of $5.25.
Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $56.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.60 million. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Independence Contract Drilling will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal, superspec AC powered rigs, and additional idle AC rigs in the Permian Basin and the Haynesville Shale.
