StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Independence Contract Drilling Price Performance

ICD traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.95. The stock had a trading volume of 81,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,591. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.94. Independence Contract Drilling has a twelve month low of $2.49 and a twelve month high of $5.25.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $56.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.60 million. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Independence Contract Drilling will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Independence Contract Drilling

Independence Contract Drilling Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 9,952.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,539 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 7,464 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 7,692 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 22,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the period. 38.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal, superspec AC powered rigs, and additional idle AC rigs in the Permian Basin and the Haynesville Shale.

