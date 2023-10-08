StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ingredion (NYSE:INGR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Ingredion from $125.00 to $117.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Ingredion in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ingredion has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $119.33.

Shares of INGR stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $94.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 357,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,145. Ingredion has a 52-week low of $79.68 and a 52-week high of $113.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.79.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ingredion will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Ingredion’s payout ratio is currently 36.41%.

In other news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.10, for a total value of $305,967.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,229,084.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.10, for a total value of $305,967.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,229,084.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Eric Seip acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $98.50 per share, with a total value of $295,500.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 18,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,447.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,700 shares of company stock valued at $517,297. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Ingredion during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Ingredion during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Ingredion by 119.5% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ingredion by 3,260.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in Ingredion by 172.3% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,667,220,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 84.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

