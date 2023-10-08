StockNews.com Begins Coverage on International Paper (NYSE:IP)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on IP. Truist Financial upgraded shares of International Paper from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. UBS Group lowered their target price on International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of International Paper from an underperform rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of International Paper from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.30.

IP traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.55. 3,245,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,012,924. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.12. International Paper has a 12 month low of $29.00 and a 12 month high of $41.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.52. The stock has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.04.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. International Paper’s payout ratio is 63.57%.

In other news, VP Holly G. Goughnour sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total value of $89,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,418.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IP. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 2.6% in the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 11,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 10,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 53,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

