StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating and set a $10.50 price objective on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.78%. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -101.27%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the second quarter worth $36,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 38.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 55.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the first quarter worth $40,000. 49.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.
