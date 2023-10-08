StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating and set a $10.50 price objective on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Shares of NYSE IVR traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,036,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,625. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $15.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.78%. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -101.27%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the second quarter worth $36,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 38.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 55.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the first quarter worth $40,000. 49.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

