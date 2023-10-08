StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $96.65.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MS

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

NYSE:MS traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $80.33. The company had a trading volume of 6,306,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,265,299. The firm has a market cap of $133.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.91. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $74.67 and a 52 week high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 12.19%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, June 30th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a $0.85 dividend. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 59.96%.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In related news, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total transaction of $517,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,615,166.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total value of $517,496.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,615,166.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edward N. Pick sold 100,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total value of $9,433,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 604,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,055,028.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 369,100 shares of company stock valued at $34,634,996. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1,611.8% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 208.3% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. 83.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.