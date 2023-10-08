StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on NBR. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Nabors Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $124.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $149.86.

Shares of NBR stock traded up $2.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $107.05. The stock had a trading volume of 282,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,619. Nabors Industries has a fifty-two week low of $83.05 and a fifty-two week high of $190.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.34.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($3.76). Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 17.98% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. The firm had revenue of $778.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.59 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nabors Industries will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nabors Industries news, Director John P. Kotts sold 4,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.13, for a total transaction of $622,521.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,997.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBR. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the first quarter worth about $243,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the first quarter worth about $251,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,281,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 108.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

