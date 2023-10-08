StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NACCO Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NC traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.48. The company had a trading volume of 9,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,561. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 6.99 and a quick ratio of 5.25. The company has a market cap of $259.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.80. NACCO Industries has a 12-month low of $29.37 and a 12-month high of $61.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.26.

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NACCO Industries had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $61.35 million during the quarter.

NACCO Industries Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NACCO Industries

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.2175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. NACCO Industries’s payout ratio is presently 19.82%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in NACCO Industries by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 444,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,030,000 after buying an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NACCO Industries by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 293,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,188,000 after purchasing an additional 9,478 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NACCO Industries by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 263,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,331,000 after purchasing an additional 15,597 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NACCO Industries by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 7,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NACCO Industries by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,988 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.09% of the company’s stock.

About NACCO Industries

NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the natural resources business. The company operates through three segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining, and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment operates surface coal mines under long-term contracts for power generation companies and an activated carbon producer in North Dakota, Texas, Mississippi, and Louisiana, as well as Navajo Nation in New Mexico.

