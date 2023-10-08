StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
First Bank Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ FRBA traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.19. 27,231 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,455. The company has a market capitalization of $218.99 million, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. First Bank has a 52-week low of $8.59 and a 52-week high of $16.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.87.
First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $23.26 million for the quarter. First Bank had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 24.53%. Equities research analysts forecast that First Bank will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.
First Bank Announces Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Bank
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in First Bank by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 279,390 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of First Bank by 134.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,447 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Bank by 17.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 6,128 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of First Bank by 8.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,447 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Bank by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,230,749 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,775,000 after purchasing an additional 23,957 shares in the last quarter. 47.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
First Bank Company Profile
First Bank provides various banking products and services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.
