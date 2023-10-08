StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

First Bank Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FRBA traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.19. 27,231 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,455. The company has a market capitalization of $218.99 million, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. First Bank has a 52-week low of $8.59 and a 52-week high of $16.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.87.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $23.26 million for the quarter. First Bank had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 24.53%. Equities research analysts forecast that First Bank will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

First Bank Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Bank

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.20%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in First Bank by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 279,390 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of First Bank by 134.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,447 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Bank by 17.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 6,128 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of First Bank by 8.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,447 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Bank by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,230,749 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,775,000 after purchasing an additional 23,957 shares in the last quarter. 47.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Bank Company Profile

First Bank provides various banking products and services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

