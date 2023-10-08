StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on HP (NYSE:HPQ)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HP (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the computer maker’s stock.

HPQ has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America raised HP from an underperform rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of HP from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of HP from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HP presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.45.

HPQ traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.90. The stock had a trading volume of 8,406,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,803,862. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.08. The company has a market capitalization of $25.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.04. HP has a one year low of $24.08 and a one year high of $33.90.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The computer maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. HP had a net margin of 4.23% and a negative return on equity of 113.55%. The business had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that HP will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HP news, Director Subra Suresh sold 6,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $219,747.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,964,589. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Subra Suresh sold 6,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $219,747.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,964,589. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 938,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total transaction of $27,784,063.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,013,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,551,209,821.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,468,003 shares of company stock worth $388,586,772. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HPQ. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its holdings in HP by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 36,325 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in HP by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 11,927 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in HP by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 39,761 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank increased its holdings in HP by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,870 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in HP by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 12,002 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

