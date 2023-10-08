StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on JBT. 888 reiterated a reiterates rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a report on Friday, June 30th. 58.com restated a reiterates rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a report on Friday, June 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of John Bean Technologies in a report on Friday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $116.00.

John Bean Technologies Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of JBT stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $103.40. 118,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,477. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.39. John Bean Technologies has a 1 year low of $84.00 and a 1 year high of $125.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.59 and a 200 day moving average of $110.30.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $427.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.98 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 6.08%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts expect that John Bean Technologies will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

John Bean Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.98%.

Institutional Trading of John Bean Technologies

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBT. US Bancorp DE grew its position in John Bean Technologies by 3.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 4.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 6.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 11.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 55.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after buying an additional 6,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments: FoodTech and AeroTech. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, foaming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and inspection.

