StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Loews (NYSE:L)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Loews (NYSE:L – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Loews Price Performance

L stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $63.27. The stock had a trading volume of 665,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,346. Loews has a 1-year low of $50.68 and a 1-year high of $65.39. The stock has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Get Loews alerts:

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 8.21%.

Loews Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Loews

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.75%.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Loews purchased 4,456,050 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.29 per share, with a total value of $175,078,204.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 248,414,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,760,215,056.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 561 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.56, for a total value of $35,096.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,292 shares in the company, valued at $205,947.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corp Loews purchased 4,456,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.29 per share, with a total value of $175,078,204.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 248,414,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,760,215,056.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of L. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Loews by 5.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,795,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $878,550,000 after purchasing an additional 699,593 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Loews by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,427,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $500,435,000 after acquiring an additional 88,821 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Loews during the 4th quarter worth about $420,569,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Loews by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,064,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $235,292,000 after purchasing an additional 51,482 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Loews by 0.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,235,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $192,095,000 after buying an additional 15,855 shares during the period. 54.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Loews Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Loews Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of commercial property and casualty insurance, transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids, and operation of a chain of hotels. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial Corporation, Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation, and Corporate.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.