Stratis Reaches Market Cap of $92.50 Million (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.60 or 0.00002149 BTC on popular exchanges. Stratis has a total market capitalization of $92.50 million and approximately $139.26 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Stratis has traded up 25.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Stratis alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,634.82 or 0.05850718 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00035663 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00024814 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00015603 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00011138 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000180 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003922 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 154,040,445 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stratis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stratis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.