Stride (NYSE:LRN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stride (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LRN. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Stride from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Stride in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Stride from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th.

Stride Stock Performance

NYSE:LRN traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.10. The stock had a trading volume of 337,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,883. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.26. Stride has a twelve month low of $30.66 and a twelve month high of $47.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.41.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $483.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.70 million. Stride had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Stride will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stride by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,000,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,160,000 after purchasing an additional 506,211 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Stride by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,844,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,323,000 after purchasing an additional 20,806 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stride by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 806,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,037,000 after purchasing an additional 34,233 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of Stride by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 800,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,437,000 after purchasing an additional 86,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Stride by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 799,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,049,000 after acquiring an additional 111,340 shares during the period. 98.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stride

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

Further Reading

